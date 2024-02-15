Washington football: 3 transfers who'll have biggest impacts in 2024
2. Justice Williams, 3-star WR
I was tempted to put three-star tight end Decker DeGraaf in this spot, but I think he'll have his work cut out for him with two veterans returning to lead him on the depth chart in 2024.
However, I wouldn't be shocked if DeGraaf did end up as a starter at some point this season.
As for Justice Williams, there may be no better position to compete for playing time as a freshman that at wide receiver for the Huskies. Looking at what they lost this offseason, it'd be shocking if Williams didn't actually see starting snaps at some point throughout the year. He already has the size (6-foot-4, 195 pounds) and the skill level to be one of the top pass-catchers on the team.
Washington is down Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan, Ja'Lynn Polk, and Germie Bernard from the receiver corps and while Jeremiah Hunter is transferring in, that's a lot of production to replace and those are all starting-caliber wideouts. Why not believe in a 6-foot-4 incoming freshmen with plenty of potential? I know I will.