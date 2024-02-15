Washington football: 3 transfers who'll have biggest impacts in 2024
1. Dermaricus Davis/Demond Williams, 4-star QBs
Is it a cop-out to pick two guys for the top spot? I don't think so, especially when they come in at the same position and will be thrown into an intense battle for backup quarterback.
I know what you're already thinking: Washington added Will Rogers in the transfer portal, there's just no way that a true freshman starts over him. And while I agree, I do know that all it takes is one missed game or an injury to thrust one of these guys into action. Rogers will be the starter to begin the season, but will he be able to stay healthy? We'll soon find out, but if he can't one of these two guys will have to fill in as true freshmen.
It was impossible to pick between the two because we haven't seen either play against college competition thus far but both are talented kids and both are enrolled early.
Oh, and both ran track at some point in high school so they'll have that dual-threat ability.
Dermaricus Davis is ranked the No. 17 quarterback in the 2024 class and Demond Williams comes in at No. 19 so the two are very close in that regard. Davis has better size at 6-foot-4.5 and 190 pounds while Williams may be a better runner. We'll see who can win the backup job because there's a chance that one of them could get the start at some point.