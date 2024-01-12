Washington football: Top 3 head coaching candidates to replace Kalen DeBoer
In one of the more surprising moves of the offseason, Washington football coach Kalen DeBoer accepted the Alabama job and will be moving on from Seattle after two seasons.
Those two seasons were incredibly successful, however. The Huskies went 11-2 in his first year and then 14-1 in year two, winning the final Pac-12 title ever and making the second College Football Playoff appearance in school history. The Huskies have been one of the best teams in college football over the past two seasons.
Washington is now in the market for a new head coach after this wild development and the list of candidates is going to be impressive despite all the big-time openings this offseason.
Who are the top head coaching candidates who could replace DeBoer?
3. Ryan Grubb, Washington OC
This might be the easiest choice for Washington because Ryan Grubb has been the brain behind the high-octane offense over the past couple of seasons in Seattle and he wouldn't require a major adjustment, going from offensive coordinator to head coach.
Is it the sexiest hire? Not at all, but it might be the safest.
Grubb spent time at Fresno State as the offensive coordinator before going to Washington and leading one of the best offenses in the country over the past couple of seasons.
Of course, there's going to be plenty of speculation about Grubb joining Kalen DeBoer in Tuscaloosa as his offensive coordinator, but we'll see if that plays out. Obviously he would be willing to stay if he's offered the head coaching position, but I'm not so sure the athletic department will be all in.