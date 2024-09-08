Week 2 drip check: College football’s freshest uniforms
By Justin Perez
10 of 24
West Virginia has completed their gold rush indeed. Last week, the Mountaineers wore a unique uniform combination which saw them wear gold jerseys with navy blue pants. Essentially, West Virginia swapped out the navy blue pants for gold ones and this uniform still looks amazing.
Now, on a personal note, I'm not a fan of yellow being a primary color on anything. However, WVU's navy tones even it out and this makes it aesthetically pleasing to the eyes. As always, the helmet decal of the state is amazing.