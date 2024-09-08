Week 2 drip check: College football’s freshest uniforms
By Justin Perez
I don't know if everyone would agree that Ole Miss's uniform combination is the best in college football. However, what is a guarantee is that everyone agrees these look nice. You'll see these uniforms on lots of people's lists as some of the best in the sport. It's for good reason as the powder blue and red colorway is highly unique but it works.
The Rebels wear their powder blue helmets over their classic red jerseys. Below that are their simple gray pants. Ole Miss played Middle Tennessee State this week.