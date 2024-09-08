Week 2 drip check: College football’s freshest uniforms
By Justin Perez
The Toledo Rockets debuted a brand new gold look for the first time this weekend against UMass. Toledo wore their normal navy blue helmets. However, they brought out a new gold jersey. Again, yellow isn't a great color to use as a primary color on a uniform.
However, it works in this case since there is a dark shade of another color that evens it out, similar to West Virginia's uniforms. I don't think the white outlines are necessary. However, the color coordination is done very well. There's enough navy to even the brightness of the gold. Toledo deserves credit for trying something new and they did a good job.