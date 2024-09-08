Saturday Blitz
Week 2 drip check: College football’s freshest uniforms

By Justin Perez

BYU v SMU
BYU v SMU / Sam Hodde/GettyImages
481. Illinois All Orange. . . . . . . . 24

Illinois joins the handful of teams to make another appearance for the second week in a row. The Fighting Illini repped an all-orange uniform combination against Kansas in a night game. Illinois wore its regular jersey and pants design.

However, Illinois sported the helmet design that was worn regularly in the 2000's, with the slanted wordmark. It's a nice switch-up from the normal helmets they wear now, especially since this was a nationally televised night game.

