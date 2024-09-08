Saturday Blitz
Week 2 drip check: College football’s freshest uniforms

By Justin Perez

BYU v SMU
BYU v SMU / Sam Hodde/GettyImages
Fresno State had their home opener late tonight against Sacramento State. The Bulldogs wore their classic red look for this week's matchup. The traditional and unique stylized font that reads "Bulldogs" is present but the helmet looks to have a chrome finish from the video.

The numbers on the jerseys are big and bold and the all-red combo looked good at night. Fresno State needs some more love for their uniforms, let alone their football program, so these deserved a mention.

