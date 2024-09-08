Week 2 drip check: College football’s freshest uniforms
By Justin Perez
Fresno State had their home opener late tonight against Sacramento State. The Bulldogs wore their classic red look for this week's matchup. The traditional and unique stylized font that reads "Bulldogs" is present but the helmet looks to have a chrome finish from the video.
The numbers on the jerseys are big and bold and the all-red combo looked good at night. Fresno State needs some more love for their uniforms, let alone their football program, so these deserved a mention.