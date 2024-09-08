Week 2 drip check: College football’s freshest uniforms
By Justin Perez
The Wyoming Cowboys brought out the gold jerseys for their home opener against Idaho this week. Wyoming still sported its traditional white helmet as it should. They used a brown facemask which is perfect when using a bright colored jersey. The gold jersey has a script font where it reads "Wyoming" above the numbers.
The unique western-looking number font is great in brown and the white outline is extremely thin, which is a plus. The look is finished off with brown pants, which darkens the look. Perfect choice as any other color of pants would've made this too bright.