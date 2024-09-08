Week 2 drip check: College football’s freshest uniforms
By Justin Perez
The Arizona Wildcats made a clever decision to go with their red alternate jerseys this week. The reason is that they played Northern Arizona, a team whose primary color is dark blue, just like the Wildcats.
Even though the NAU Lumberjacks wore white jerseys today, the red jerseys are still a good way to stand out. The use of blue around the jersey is great and isn't used too much. Since the red is a darker shade, going with a white helmet and white pants was also a great choice.