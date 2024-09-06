Week 2 predictions: Florida A&M Rattlers versus Miami Hurricanes
Florida A&M will travel to Hard Rock Stadium to take on the Miami Hurricanes. The Rattlers have started the season 2-0. Hurricanes are hosting their first home game of the season. It’s only the beginning of the season, but the Hurricanes look like the team to beat in the ACC.
The Hurricanes will not have it easy against the Rattlers. This is a team that has won 13 consecutive games. Florida A&M has a solid defense and can make you pay if you make a mistake. Overzealous shouldn’t be in the minds of the Hurricane players, but the team will come out victorious. Miami leads the series record (10-1).
The Hurricanes’ Offensive and defensive linemen need to continue what they’re doing: protecting the quarterback and putting pressure on the Ratties' offense. The Hurricanes did a great job in Week 1, but they must repeat the same performance or even better against Florida A&M.
We must pay attention to the Hurricanes secondary. Their secondary is going up against Florida A&M’s quarterback, Daniel Richardson. He loves to rest the secondary. He could be careless by throwing several interceptions, but he’s more consistent than inconsistent. There’s no doubt he will challenge the Hurricanes’ secondary.
Therefore, the Hurricanes’ secondary must set the tone from the start.
The Hurricanes will most likely have a good day, especially when they witness their wide receiver Xavier Restrepo surpassing Andre Johnson for the No. 11 spot on their all-time receiving yards list. He’s a tremendous vocal leader who plays confidently and is a man of faith. Restrepo currently has 1,829 career receiving yards. He’s two shy yards away from advancing on the list.
The prediction for this game favors the Hurricanes, with a final score of 32-23.
Both teams have a lot of youth and are looking to take advantage of opportunities. Florida A&M and Miami will have their first meeting since 2016. Miami dominated their last meeting, winning 70-3.