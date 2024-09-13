Week 3 predictions: Ball State Cardinals versus Miami Hurricanes
The No. 10 Miami Hurricanes will take on Ball State Cardinals, who came off their first-season victory after defeating Missouri South Bears, 42-34. The Hurricanes dismantled Florida A&M Rattlers 56-9 last weekend.
The Hurricanes are 37-point favorites to win this game against the Cardinals. That’s a massive margin. The Cardinals could take this as a sign of disrespect. Despite giving up 34 points and 258 yards to the South Bears, the Cardinals are considered a solid defense team.
However, if Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward continues to dominate, then it’s going to be a long day for the Cardinals' defense. Ward has 689 passing yards with six touchdowns through two games. Also, through two games, the Hurricanes' defense has recorded five sacks and three interceptions.
The Hurricanes’ defense, especially their secondary, needs to keep an eye on Cardinals quarterback Kadin Semonza. You don’t want him to get too comfortable throwing the ball and find his open target. He completed 28 of 39 passes for 262 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.
The Hurricanes’ defensive line must slow down Cardinals’ running Braedon Sloan, who had a great game against the South Bears by recording 103 rushing yards on 21 carries and one touchdown.
Who Should Have A Big Performance for the Hurricanes?
The running backs should bring more to the table against the Cardinals. They have a lot of depth. Damien Martinez had 91 rushing yards last week. We need to see more from him. We need to see more from Jordan Lyle. He scored his first touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Rattlers; it was his 19th birthday. He needs to do more in Week 3.
Prediction: Hurricanes winning 35-21 over the Cardinals
The Cardinals and Hurricanes will battle on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium. Will the Cardinals win 2-0, or will the Hurricanes improve to 3-0? Someone will remain with zero losses.