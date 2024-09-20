Week 4 predictions for Miami (OH) Redhawks vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Miami (OH) Redhawks will take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a Week 4 matchup. Notre Dame are 27.5 points favorites.
The Fighting Irish have learned their lesson not to take their opponents lightly, and they don’t want to take this Miami (OH) team, a MAC team, too lightly. Anyone can be defeated on a Saturday in college football.
They have one of the worst offenses in the country. Their offensive line is not good. Notre Dame’s defense has a significant upset in this game.
Miami (OH) will struggle to run the ball against the Fighting Irish defense. The Redhawks are averaging 32 yards rushing per game so far and have only averaged 1.4 yards per carry.
Notre Dame needs to dominate the line of scrimmage. What they did to Purdue must be five times better against Miami. Sacking and pressuring the quarterback from the start of the game will be necessary for Notre Dame. Miami might not score as many points against Notre Dame.
Brett Gabbert is the younger brother of former NFL first-rounder Blaine Gabbert.
We might have seen a Deja Vu last weekend. Miami could be Purdue 2.0 this Saturday. Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden has done a great job so far this season. Their pass defense has been more impressive than their rush defense. Notre Dame's defense has allowed just 12 points per game.
Notre Dame needs to run the down better in this game. The team needs a big running game, which has been a weakness for them so far this season. Jeremiah Love is the X-Factor.
Notre Dame offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock needs to be instrumental in giving him the ball. The quarterback can’t run the ball too much.
Fans also wanted to see Leonard throw the ball deep in this game. He needs to show off his arm, and what better way to do it than facing Miami? This is a pivotal game for Leonard to prove that he can be lethal when throwing the ball.
Prediction: Notre Dame over Miami (OH), 33-13.
Miami will play at Notre Dame on Saturday at 3:30 pm at Notre Dame Stadium.