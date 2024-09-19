Weekend schedule for Week 5 of the 2024 CIAA season
Week Five in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association signifies the REAL start of meaningful league play for a number of teams. The overall performance of the CIAA outside of the conference has been extremely impressive, with some newer faces taking up strong cases for league supremacy this year.
There are five games on the Week 5 schedule and all of them are going to be extremely compelling to watch.
Saturday Blitz takes a glance at the CIAA schedule this weekend, and what the outcomes could mean in the overall race for the ultimate prize; the CIAA crown. We'll also see if there are any front runners for a bid to the NCAA Division II football playoffs.
Lincoln (PA) vs. Shaw
1:00 pm ET - Durham, NC
Two programs that have gotten to two distinctly different starts to the season.
The Shaw Bears are 2-1, with a league win against Elizabeth City State, and an impressive victory out of conference against Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference standard bearer Albany State in a high-scoring game for the ages.
Shaw is as potent of an offense as you're going to find in the conference so far, averaging 29 points a game.
Conversely, the Lincoln Lions have been rather pedestrian on both sides of the ball, the last game being a tough loss to Johnson C. Smith, 52-6. The contrast couldn't be any more clear. Lincoln will need to play up to their potential to keep this game manageable.
Winston-Salem State vs. Virginia State
1:00 pm ET - Ettrick, VA.
Both the Trojans and the Rams saw their respective quests for wins over HBCU FCS opponents fall just short, with Winston losing a nailbiter in overtime to the North Carolina A&T State University Aggies that came down to an incomplete pass on the last play of the game.
The Virginia State Trojans outplayed their FCS rivals from the 757 for vast stretches of the game, only to run out of gas in the 4th Quarter. Both teams are poised to make a serious run to the top of the league.
WSSU quarterback Daylin Lee is among the best signal callers in the CIAA, and he has a plethora of skilled receivers to throw to.
Virginia State Head Coach Dr. Henry Frazier III has some offensive weapons of his own in Dual threat wonder Romelo Williams and RB Jimmyll Williams. The difference may come down to which defense can make the last stop.
Elizabeth City State vs. Fayetteville State
2:00 pm EST - Fayetteville, NC.
Fayetteville State had some mixed reviews early in the season, showing glimpses of offensive creativity in a big 35-31 victory against UNC Pembroke, only to get manhandled the following week against the proverbial program that D2 HBCU Football bad dreams are made of, 5th-ranked Valdosta State. The Broncos have the chance to right the ship in conference play against fellow Eastern Carolina rival Elizabeth City State University in the Down East Viking Football Classic
Livingstone vs. Bowie State
4:00 pm ET - Bowie, MD
One of the more consistent programs in the recent history of the CIAA is looking to get into the win column for the first time this season, as the Bowie State Bulldogs face off against The Livingstone Blue Bears.
Livingstone has gotten off to an eye-opening 2-1 start, with wins over Allen University out of the SIAC, and HBCU NCAA Independent Virginia University of Lynchburg.
The Bulldogs have been decent defensively but will need to find their identity on offense in order to get back in on the winning side of the ledger.
Virginia Union vs. Johnson C. Smith
6:00 pm EST - Charlotte, NC
In what looks to be the biggest game in the CIAA conference season to this point, The Virginia Union Panthers go on the road to Queen City to take on the Golden Bulls of Johnson C. Smith University.
Both squads have been lights out this season. All-American running back Jada Byers has already solidified his spot as one of the best offensive players in the history of the CIAA.
They're going to need his services and then some, as they face off against the 3-0 Golden Bulls, who've looked like the class of the conference during the first quarter of the season. Their last outing?
A 52-6 demolition of fellow league foe Lincoln (PA). QB Darrius Ocean passed for 296 yards, completing 20 of 29 attempts for a TD, but the real star has been the creative run scheme that's been the hallmark of the JCSU offense early in the season.
LOTS of players get touches to run the ball from scrimmage, which has been tough to deal with for defenses early in the season.
This weekend will be one to remember if you're a fan of CIAA football! Stay tuned to the Saturday Blitz platform for more news and content, covering NCAA HBCU football at the Division I and Division II level!