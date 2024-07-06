West Virginia football's run game will be a problem for Big 12 defenses in 2024
West Virginia football compiled 2,976 yards on the ground last season for an average of 229 yards per game. These numbers allowed the Mountaineers to finish first in the nation in these categories amongst power conference teams.
The scary thing for the rest of the Big 12 is that WVU returns their three leading rushers from last year’s team. Jahiem White, CJ Donaldson Jr., and Garrett Greene combined for 2,412 yards.
Jahiem White -- 109 carries | 842 yards | 7.7 yards per rush | 4 touchdowns
CJ Donaldson Jr. -- 171 carries | 798 yards | 4.7 yards per rush | 11 touchdowns
Garrett Greene 120 carries | 772 yards | 6.4 yards per rush | 13 touchdowns
To have a season in which three players rush for 700-plus yards is one thing, but to have them all return for another campaign together is perhaps an even greater anomaly in today’s college football landscape.
Can WVU utilize potent run game in an even greater way?
Here are two reasons why the West Virginia running game will be even better in 2024.
1. West Virginia returns a veteran offensive line
Despite losing starting Center, Zach Fraizer to the NFL, West Virginia returns tons of talent up front, headlined by Wyatt Milum who was named to the Big 12 preseason team. Alongside Milum, West Virginia returns several more juniors and seniors along the offensive line. Tomas Rimac, Brandon Yates, Ja’Quay Hubbard, and Nick Malone return for the Mountaineers. The likes of White, Donaldson, and Greene will have success once again behind this veteran unit.
2. Garrett Greene, CJ Donaldson Jr., and Jahiem White are only going to get better
Let’s take a look at each of these athletes individually, beginning with quarterback Garrett Greene. His WVU career started way back in 2020 when he played in just two games. In 2021 and 2022, Greene served primarily as a backup quarterback who saw action in most games due to his ability to run the football. Between the two seasons, Greene had just 104 pass attempts and 92 rush attempts though he saw significant playing time in the final three games of the 2022 season.
With that being said, and although he has been in the WVU program since 2020, Greene has only been the full-time starting quarterback for one season. With that year now under his belt, look for Greene’s passing and rushing numbers to increase in 2024.
CJ Donaldson Jr. burst onto the scene as a true freshman in 2022 with seven carries and 125 yards in the Backyard Brawl against Pitt. The best part about that is that Donaldson was recruited to play tight end for the Mountaineers. West Virginia’s coaching staff quickly realized they had something special in Donaldson who had an impressive freshman season cut short due to injury.
Last season as a sophomore, he was the “thunder” to the “lightning" that speedy Jahiem White provided. Donaldson remained healthy and played in every regular season game for the Mountaineers. While he’s had two seasons to get used to the running back position, this is still a position that Donaldson is likely getting used to playing. The more familiar he gets, the better he will be. Fans can expect some big performances from him in 2024.
Jahiem White didn’t even see the field in West Virginia’s opening game against Penn State last season and went on to lead the team in rushing yards. It is safe to assume he will see the field against the Nittany Lions this time around in Morgantown on Aug. 31. White’s 7.7 yards per rush in 2023 ranked second in the nation (of those with a minimum of 100 rush attempts) behind only Heisman winner, Jayden Daniels. Entering into a sophomore season in which he figures to be a focal point within the offense, White is looking to have another stellar season in the gold and blue.