West Virginia’s biggest threat to upset Penn State did not see the field last year’s matchup
When West Virginia plays host to the No. 8-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions this Saturday, it will have been 364 days since their matchup a season ago.
Many things have changed since then in the Mountaineer football program. In contrast, other things will look familiar to the Mountaineer faithful in Morgantown for the week 1 matchup.
Specifically, what will be the same for the Mountaineer offense is the QB1, Garrett Greene. Greene is now entering his second full season as the starter for the Mountaineers and will be looking to lead his team to victory against Penn State this time.
WVU suffered a 38-15 loss at the hands of the Nittany Lions to open up the 2023 season. Greene threw for 162 yards on 16 of 27 pass attempts and 0 passing touchdowns.
Another staple in the Mountaineers offense is running back, CJ Donaldson. Donaldson carried the ball 18 times for 81 yards and a touchdown in last year’s matchup.
However, not featured against Penn State last season was the electric true freshman running back, Jahiem White. White exploded onto the scene last season for the Mountaineers and is looking to start his Sophomore season with another big outing.
It was neither Greene (772) nor Donaldson (798) who led the Mountaineers in rushing on the season, it was White. Though he did not play in the season opener at Penn State last season, the Nittany Lions are sure to have White on the scouting report this time around.
An underdog West Virginia team that largely found its identity in the ability to run the football in 2023 will need an impressive outing from Jahiem White if they want to pull off the upset in 2024.
The West Virginia Mountaineers will kick off their season at home against Penn State on Saturday, August 31st at Noon ET.