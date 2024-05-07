What to expect from Texas A&M football QB Conner Weigman in 2024
Texas A&M football quarterback Conner Weigman is set to fully take the reigns at the helm for the Aggies after he suffered a season-ending injury early last season. Furthermore, the Aggies welcome back former Duke head coach Mike Elko after previously having served as the Aggies defensive coordinator.
How will Weigman perform as the de facto starter under Elko in 2024?
The Aggies are coming off a relatively underwhelming six-year stretch (2018-2023) under former head coach Jimbo Fisher. Under Fisher, the Aggies garnered a combined overall record of 46-27 and 24-22 in conference play, respectively. Across the past two seasons under the former Florida State head coach, the Aggies accumulated an average of only 5.8 yards per play offensively. Fisher's tenure as head coach grew tiresome in College Station, which eventually led to him being bought out for the price tag of $75 million.
Elko, who served as the Aggies' defensive coordinator for four seasons (2018-2021), had solid success with the Blue Devils and featured an ACC Coach of the Year award in 2022. The former Duke head coach's expertise is more so on the defensive side, as he led the Blue Devils defense to allow an average of 5.5 yards per play across two seasons.
Additionally, former Duke and current Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard had a breakout campaign under Elko in 2022. The dual-threat passer garnered 2,967 passing yards (7.5 yards per attempt) and 699 yards on the ground (5.6 yards per carry). Leonard emerged as one of the premier quarterbacks in the country despite an injury-riddled campaign in 2023. Elko will have the task of not only turning around the Aggie program but also aiding Weigman into being a solid quarterback in a highly competitive SEC.
Weigman is a quarterback who can be effective through the air and on the ground.
The 6-foot-2, 208-pound junior quarterback can be highly useful by incorporating RPO plays and designed run attacks, similar to Leonard's style while at Duke. As a starter, Weigman compiled a record of 5-3 across the 2022-23 seasons. In 2023, the Texas native averaged 5.3 yards per rush and completed 68.3% of his passes, which exhibited flashes of his potential, but the Aggie quarterback needs more in-game experience that he will get in 2024.
Weigman started off the 2023 season well, which included a record-setting five-touchdown performance against New Mexico in the season opener. Unfortunately, Weigman suffered a season-ending foot injury against Auburn in Week 4. The Aggies trotted out former current North Carolina quarterback Max Johnson and Jaylen Henderson under center in the absence of Weigman for the remainder of the season. Since Johnson hit the transfer portal, Henderson is likely to serve as the backup for Weigman.
The former five-star quarterback was actually recruited by Elko during his previous tenure in Aggieland. Elko has vocalized his support for Weigman and is optimistic about his availability in the season opener against Notre Dame on Aug. 31.
After a lackluster offensive scheme under Fisher, Elko brought in former Kansas State quarterback Collin Klein as the offensive coordinator. Klein, who was the 2012 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, served as the offensive coordinator for his alma mater for the past two seasons (2022-23). The former Big-12 Athlete of the Year led the Kansas State offense to a 37th (2022) and 23rd (2023) overall finish, respectively. Klein was a mobile quarterback in his own right who had solid athleticism similar to Weigman, so perhaps he can help the five-star recruit to reach his maximum potential in 2024.
Unfortunately, the Aggies lost their top wideouts in Evan Stewart (transferred to Oregon) and Ainias Smith (drafted to Philadelphia Eagles), but retained second-leading pass-catcher Jahdae Walker and also Noah Thomas (five touchdown receptions, led the team in 2023).
Walker and Thomas are expected to have even bigger roles in 2024 under Klein.
The 2024 Texas A&M football team will need Weigman to have a productive campaign if it wants to contend in the SEC. Elko and Klein have promising track records at their respective positions, so Weigman is in good hands as he heads into the season.