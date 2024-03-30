When is Alabama football's 2024 spring game?
Alabama football will be ushering in a new era this season as Nick Saban retired following a College Football Playoff loss to Michigan. The Tide hired Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer to replace Saban but can you ever really replace a legend like that? Saban will go down as the greatest college football coach of all time.
DeBoer knows he has some big shoes to fill and he's fully aware of the expectations in Tuscaloosa. Heck, he's coming off two wildly successful seasons at Washington.
What everyone will want to see right away is that DeBoer isn't just a winner because Michael Penix Jr. carried his teams for the past couple of years. Can he win without a worldclass quarterback leading the way? That's not a knock on Jalen Milroe because he can be elite, but he's not quite in the same ballpark as Penix Jr.
DeBoer will have a loaded roster heading into next season. He's added from the transfer portal as well and you know Saban left him with a nice 2024 recruiting class. He even got star offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor to transfer back to Alabama after leaving in January for Iowa.
But before we dive into the outlook for 2024, let's take a look at the spring game details.
When is Alabama football's spring game?
The first time fans will be able to check Alabama football out in the DeBoer era is on April 13 at 4 p.m. ET and it will be televised on ESPN. So even if you're not a fan of Alabama, you can tune in to see how the DeBoer era begins.
All eyes will be on Tuscaloosa on April 13.