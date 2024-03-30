When is Arkansas football's 2024 spring game?
Sam Pittman and Arkansas football are hoping to move on from the past two disappointing seasons and get back to their winning ways from 2021.
It's been a rough couple of years for the Razorbacks and it's not going to get any easier this upcoming season with both KJ Jefferson and Rocket Sanders moving on. Both have left the program and that means that new guys will have to step up on offense.
There's some intrigue coming in with Boise State quarterback transfer Taylen Green and Utah running back transfer Ja'Quinden Jackson figures to be a star as well.
Arkansas likely won't have an easy path to a bowl this season, especially with one of the tougher schedules in the SEC, but a strong spring to boost everyone's expectations and get the players back believing again. It feels like the program has gotten a little stale over the past two years and Pittman needs a shot in the arm. The incoming transfers could be just that.
The 2024 season is a huge one for Arkansas and Pittman if he wants to keep his job. He'll need to probably win at least 6-7 games to stay in Fayetteville.
But before we dive in too deep, let's talk spring game.
When is Arkansas football's spring game?
The Razorbacks announced a couple of months ago that the spring game this year would be at noon local time on April 13.
This will be the first chance for fans to check out the new-look offense and base expectations off of what they see in the annual scrimmage. I know I'm excited to check this one out.