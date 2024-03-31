When is Clemson football's 2024 spring game?
Another spring, another round of high expectations for Clemson football.
Although the hype surrounding Clemson has faded a bit over the past couple of years due to some underwhelming play on the field, you can just never count Dabo Swinney out. The Tigers are heading into one of their most important springs in the Swinney era and it's because they haven't made the playoff since 2020.
Swinney has been searching for answers for a quick turnaround and he thought he found them in the form of former five-star gunslinger Cade Klubnik and while he was really solid in his first year as the full-time starter, the Tigers went just 9-4 and .500 in ACC play. Finishing sixth in the ACC just won't cut it at Clemson anymore.
Klubnik is back as the starter this year and he'll hope to have a better surrounding cast. A really strong freshman class is coming in and some key players are returning to both sides of the ball, so I wouldn't be shocked to see this team take a major step in the right direction.
Plus, with the playoff field expanding to 12 teams, there's a chance that the ACC could get more than one team in this year.
Before we talk playoff, let's talk spring game.
Clemson actually has one of the earliest spring games of any Power Four conference, holding its annual scrimmage on Saturday, April 6, at 1 p.m. ET.
If you're trying to see if this team has improved, it's free to the public or you can watch on ACC Network Extra. The Orange vs. White game should capture everyone's attention.