When is Colorado football's 2024 spring game?
Fresh off a 4-8 season, Deion Sanders and Colorado football are looking to rebound with a strong spring and potentially make a push for a bowl game in 2024.
The Buffaloes return one of the best quarterbacks in the country after an impressive first season in the FBS. Shedeur Sanders is one of the most confident players in the sport and there's a good chance that he'll be making a push for the Heisman Trophy this season, assuming the Buffaloes finish better than 4-8 again.
Fellow Heisman candidate Travis Hunter is also back to play both ways. He's going to be one of the top cornerbacks in the Big 12 and a plus receiver as well.
Notice how I said Big 12? Yes, that's right, this is Colorado's first season in the Big 12 in over a decade after the Pac-12 dissolved. It'll be interesting to see how Sanders and this program fare in their first Big 12 season with a tough schedule.
Before we get ahead of ourselves, all eyes will be on Boulder for this year's spring game -- again.
Last year, Colorado had one of the biggest spring game turnouts in college football and it'll be interesting to see if the fans are still as excited this year.
So when is the spring game? According to Colorado's official website, the Buffaloes will hold their annual spring game on April 27. This will likely be one of the most anticipated spring games with all of the questions surrounding this year's team.