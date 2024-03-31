When is LSU football's 2024 spring game?
Brian Kelly and LSU football wish they had a better season in 2023, especially with a Heisman-winning quarterback leading the team. Jayden Daniels had a huge season for the Tigers and won the program's second Heisman Trophy in five years and the first under Kelly.
Now that Daniels, Noah Cain, Malik Nabers, and Brian Thomas Jr. are all gone, the offense is going to look plenty different this season. It may take a comfortable step back, but hopefully that will allow the defense to take a step in the right direction. The defensive side of the ball was a huge disappointment in 2023 and it was the difference between LSU being 10-3 and 12-1 with a playoff berth.
If LSU had a decent defense last season, we could be talking about the Tigers as legitimate reigning national champions.
Kelly addressed the secondary in the portal this offseason with a couple of solid safeties and a cornerback. He also added a couple of really good receivers and veteran quarterback AJ Swann from Vanderbilt to provide some depth at the position which is likely to be led by Garrett Nussmeier.
There are a lot of new starting faces this spring for LSU and it'll be a good chance for fans to set expectations on the upcoming season.
When is LSU football's spring game?
LSU will hold its National L Club Spring Game on Saturday, April 13, at Tiger Stadium and the kickoff time is set for 1 p.m. CT (2 p.m. ET) and is free to the public.
This will be a good opportunity for fans to see if this team can compete for an SEC title in year three of Brian Kelly.