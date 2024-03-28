When is Notre Dame football's 2024 spring game?
We are entering the point in the offseason where we're teased with some football and it still feels like the season is lightyears away. But it's not. Notre Dame football fans, along with the rest of us, are salivating at the thought of contending for titles in 2024 and they have the team to do just that.
Leading the way is Marcus Freeman who brings in yet another elite recruiting class. The third-year head coach has proven himself as one of the better young coaches in the sport.
Along with the elite incoming recruiting class comes one of the top quarterbacks from the transfer portal in Riley Leonard from Duke. He's not the only former Blue Devil with NFL talent headed to South Bend this offseason, however. Edge rusher RJ Oben will start on that Irish defensive line this season, easing the pain of losing Javontae Jean-Baptiste.
Notre Dame has plenty of talent, a winnable schedule, and potential to make a run at the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff.
The spring game will tell us a lot about this team. But when is that?
When is Notre Dame football's spring game?
The first chance for fans to catch Leonard and the 2024 Irish in action is on April 20 at 1 p.m. ET at Notre Dame Stadium. Unlike many spring games, fans will have to pay $10 to watch Notre Dame's.
Given the expectations and the talent on the field, the $10 may very well be worth it. I'm expecting a big turnout for the Irish on April 20.