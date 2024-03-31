When is Ohio State football's 2024 spring game?
Ryan Day and Ohio State football are facing a crucial offseason in Columbus. For a third straight year, the Buckeyes came short of their goals, losing to Michigan for a third consecutive time and failing to win the Big Ten title.
The last time Ohio State won a Big Ten title was in the COVID-shortened 2020 season and the Buckeyes also made the playoff that year. It feels like a lifetime ago. Sure, they made the playoff in 2022 and almost beat eventual-champion Georgia, but not winning the Big Ten since 2020 is just a crazy drought for a powerhouse program like Ohio State.
And it's not going to get any easier this year with a new quarterback leading the way, Marvin Harrison Jr. gone, and USC, UCLA, Oregon, and Washington joining the conference.
Fortunately for the Buckeyes, Michigan is likely to take a step back with Jim Harbaugh, Blake Corum, and JJ McCarthy now gone. That means that the league should be the Buckeyes' to lose, but they also have to worry about Penn State, Oregon, and USC, among others.
Is Will Howard going to be the answer at quarterback or should they go with Devin Brown or Alabama transfer Julian Sayin? Heck, even freshman phenom Air Noland could be an option. All eyes will be on the quarterback battle this spring, but I'm most excited to see Jeremiah Smith take the field.
When is Ohio State football's spring game?
Ohio State will hold its annual spring game on April 13 at Ohio Stadium and it'll be one of the earliest kickoffs of any scrimmage as it'll start at 11 a.m. ET. The plan is to go four hours and end at 3 p.m.
What are you most excited about seeing from this Ohio State team?