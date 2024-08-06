When is Week 0 of college football for the 2024 season and who's playing?
By Sam Fariss
College football fans, the time is almost here.
We have been patient, uncomplaining, serene, and forbering.
However, Week 0 of the 2024 college football season is nearly here.
As players, coaches, and fans fly toward the upcoming season, how can fans tune into action sooner rather than later and which teams can they see playing during the first weekend of 2024 college ball?
Saturday, August 24, 2024
One of the most notable games of Week 0 is when the Florida State Seminoles and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets travel to Ireland to face off in an international showdown.
Fans can tune into ESPN to catch the two teams throwing down in the Emerald Isle.
The Bobcats and the Lobos will clash on Saturday afternoon of Week 0 in New Mexico.
At 4 p.m. ET, Montana State and New Mexico will meet on the Lobos' field and fans can tune in to FS1 to catch the game.
Newly appointed ACC team versus Mountain West stronghold, the SMU Mustangs will play the Nevada Wolf Pack in Week 0 of 2024.
At 8 p.m. ET the game will be available on CBSSSN.
To wrap up Week 0 of the upcoming season, the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors will host the Delaware State Hornets at nearly midnight ET.
Fans of the two teams that are (literally) across the country from one another have yet to learn where they can tune into the game.