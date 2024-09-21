Where will ESPN College GameDay be for Week 5 of college football?
By Sam Fariss
Lee Corso, Pat McAfee, Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, and (hopefully) Ben Herbstreit are heading to Tuscaloosa, AL for Week 5 of the college football season. And, yes, the newest member of ESPN College GameDay, Nick Saban will return to his stomping grounds.
The crew will be in Bama for the historic and storied matchup between the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs and the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide.
The two teams have not only been two of the staples in the SEC, they have run the conference for the past decade and then some.
College GameDay has been to Tuscaloosa 31 times ahead of the Week 5 matchup, averaging just over a visit per season since the show started in 1993. ESPN's first visit to Alabama was in 1994 when the Crimson Tide took down Auburn 21-14.
Alabama has a 19-12 record with College GameDay in town and is currently on a two-game win streak while hosting the ESPN show.
Beloved Lee Corso has picked the Tide 37 times, whether in Tuscaloosa or with Alabama on the road. When Corso dons Big Al's head, the Crimson Tide has an impressive 27-10 record, while Corso's picks sometimes jinx the team he predicts winning.
ESPN College GameDay begins its broadcast at 9 a.m. ET every Saturday ahead of the full slate of college football games. Alabama and Georgia are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.