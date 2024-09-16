Which Mountain West team will have success first in the Pac-12?
The Pac-12 is undergoing a significant transformation with the addition of four esteemed Mountain West schools, Boise State, San Diego State, Colorado State, and Fresno State, to its ranks alongside Oregon State and Washington State. These four schools will officially become Pac-12 members on July 1, 2026, marking a pivotal moment in the conference's history.
With the entry of these four schools into the Pac-12, the question on everyone's mind is: Which of them will be the first to make a significant impact in the conference?
Any of these four schools can have success in the Pac-12. However, if we had to choose who would be first, it would have to be Boise State. The program has the best chance to be the first team to thrive in the new conference.
Look at what they have been doing for the past seven seasons. Boise State might get overshadowed by other schools like Ohio State, Baylor, Georgia, Penn State, etc. But what they have accomplished in the last seven years is dazzling. Winning the national title is not the only way to define or find success.
Success in sports is also about recording winning seasons. The Broncos have gone 84-8 (.913 winning percentage. In addition, they have made BCS bowl appearances and won two of them.
How about rankings? Top 25 in six of the seven years.
Junior running back Ashton Jeanty has been the talk of the town for the Broncos this season. He might not be here when the Broncos will be officially part of the Pac-12, but he could give them a taste of what's to come. He could pave the way for other athletes to go to this program. Jeanty has recorded nine touchdowns throughout two games, rushing for 459 yards on 45 carries.
The Broncos' consistency and reputation have won the respect of people in the community. They know how to fill up the seats. The Broncos' football team set a home attendance record last season after selling an average of 35,867 tickets for its six home games.
The Broncos is a program that performs on and off the field. Adding them to the conference should've happened before, but it's better late than never. They are an excellent asset to the Pac-12 conference.