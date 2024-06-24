Which SEC program has the greatest fight song? Ranking all 16 team anthems
By Sam Fariss
The Southeastern Conference; filled with some of the biggest and best marching bands, the loudest stadiums, and the most exciting football teams in the world.
Each team in the SEC has its own heralded history and many of the universities are equally historic.
With alma maters and fight songs galore, the SEC stands out amongst the rest of the country from Texas A&M’s Aggie War Hymn to Tennessee’s Rocky Top.
Which team anthem rallies the troops like no other? How do all 16 fight songs compare to their opponents’?
Here is the latest (and greatest) ranking of each SEC fight song:
While Kentucky's fight song sticks true to history, it's wildly unexciting and feels more like an alma mater that would be sung at the end of graduation than a fight song to rally a team.
The intro is promising (which keeps it from being in last place) but the fight song itself lacks any true excitement and never reaches a "mic drop" moment.
Fun name but a fairly boring song, doesn't stir up enough emotion to rank any higher than No. 14 in the conference.
Unoriginal name, could refer to three teams in the SEC, and lacks any 'oomph' behind the beat. The drum sergeant in the beginning reminds of Ohio State's impressive marching band.
As a Longhorn fan, it pains me to put the Oklahoma fight song this high, but Boomer Sooner has a fairly catchy tune. However, it lacks a pinnacle to excite fans and players.
Awesome fight song name and the song itself is highly entertaining, but it kind of carries on for too long and loses people's attention.
Truly feels like it's sending troops into battle, I'm sure players are ready to run through a brick wall after this song plays.
While many may argue that Glory, Glory is Georgia's real fight song, most fans acknowledge Hail to Georgia as the anthem that gets their team going.
Don't worry, here's the clip of Glory for everyone:
A classic fight song, the name is a little unoriginal but the upbeat tune of the song boosts it above some of the rest in the SEC.
War Eagle is a phrase said across campus much less sung while fans fill Jordan-Hare Stadium. It's a solid fight song but can't compete with the songs in the top six.
Texas Fight is a tried and true fight song that never fails to excite the crowd and fuel the team's energy level. However, the Eyes of Texas (while being controversial due to its origins) is always present at DKR.
The Eyes of Texas:
Intimidating as any fight song ever was. With Texas A&M's military roots, of course the Aggies' fight song would be referred to as a War Hymn. (Gives a little too much hate towards the Horns though).
One of the catchiest fight songs in the conference but not as imposing as the Gators' need to break into the top three of this ranking. Gives hints of the Jaws theme song.
Drum roll at the beginning is incredible and the song only gets better from there. Ignoring the Tide's dominant decade of football, the fight song is more than deserving of a spot on the podium.
The perfect football fight song. Speaks of never fearing the enemy, moving the ball down field, and literally says "Rah, rah." What more could someone ask for?
Arguably one of the best fight songs in the nation, Rocky Top comes from the prohibition and is exactly what one would expect to hear coming from a stadium in Knoxville Tennessee. Good ole Rocky Top.