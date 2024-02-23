Where are the female voices in EA Sports College Football 25?
As fans get excited about the release of EA Sports College Football 25, one question remains: Where are the female voices?
By Sam Fariss
Since the official announcement of 134 FBS teams that will be a part of the EA Sports College Football 25 video game, many commentators and analysts have confirmed their participation as well.
With customizable conferences, NIL deals, and more lined up to be accessible in the game, one major part of college sports is missing: women.
Molly McGrath, Holly Rowe, Jessica Sims, and more have become some of the most recognizable faces in college football.
Rowe, who has been a sideline reporter for three decades, expressed her dissatisfaction at the lack of women included in the game so far:
Alongside Rowe, college football personalities such as McGrath also shared their hope for more diversity in the commentator booth.
Sims has been with ESPN since 2022 while McGrath joined the cast and crew in 2016. Laura Rutledge, who has been mainly featured on the SEC Network, joined ESPN in 2014.
While the video game is not an extension of ESPN or tied to the broadcast company, many of the featured commentators are currently tracked by the network.
The confirmed announcers for the game thus far include Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Reece Davis, and a handful of others.
Since the confirmation of a few announcers, many fans have expressed distaste for listening to the voices of the broadcast personalities.
Many fingers are crossed that the feature allowing players to turn off the volume from the announcers is still available.
While information about the specificities of the game are still being released, most would assume that the name of at least one female talent would have been mentioned.
Maybe the inclusion of the ever-present female voice would increase fans’ interest in the announcer feature. For now, the women in the industry like McGrath and Rowe will have to wait to see if they get their much-deserved place in the game.