Which two schools could complete the Pac-12 and make it a perfect FBS conference
By Sam Fariss
The Pac-12 is coming back to life after the addition of four new athletic programs that have competitive football programs.
Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, and San Diego State are officially a part of the Pac-12, or the Pac-2, or the Pac-6, or whatever it's supposed to be called now.
While the four programs won't officially join the conference until 2026, the Conference of Champions is now one step closer to returning to its former FBS status. In order for a conference to earn its place as an FBS league, it must have at least eight member schools with football programs.
So, with the addition of the four state schools, alongside the pre-existing members Oregon State and Washington State, the Pac-12 is currently just two schools away from being an FBS conference once again.
With all that being said, which two schools make the most sense as Pac-12 members while also being attractive targets for the conference?
The Utah State Aggies have produced the likes of current NFL starting quarterback Jordan Love and legendary NFL linebacker Bobby Wagner.
The Mountain West program finished at 6-7 at the end of the 2023 and is currently 1-1 to start its 2024 campaign but the Aggies are a highly appraised option for the Pac-12 to target as another addition to its roster.
The UNLV Rebels are a hot commodity for a plethora of reasons. Not only do the Rebels commandeer the massive Las Vegas market, but they open up the conference to the entire state of Nevada and therefore continue its extension eastward.
The ability to continue hosting conference championships and regular-season games in Vegas would be a massive pick up for the Pac-12 and the Rebels' football program isn't too shabby either.
Honorable mention:
- The Nevada Wolf Pack
- The Wyoming Cowboys
- The San Jose State Spartans
- The Texas State Bobcats