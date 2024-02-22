Who should be on the cover of EA Sports College Football 25 video game?
The EA Sports NCAA Football 25 video game will be released in July which is roughly 11 years after the last installment of the game was released (2013). The college football landscape has changed immensely since 2013 due to NIL, what specifics of the game should fans know prior to release and who should be on the cover?
Outlets reported that players can now choose to be a playable character in the video game and will recieve monetary compensation and a copy of the game itself. Unlike previous installments of the game, the members of each team were not promoted in any fashion which meant that players didn't have their last names on jerseys.
Fortunately, due to the approval of NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) back in 2021, college athletes can be paid by companies aiming to grow their particular product using the athletes name. All 134 FBS schools will be featured in the game.
EA Sports announced that it will release a full reveal of the game in May, which will likely convey information regarding the price, the exact release date in July, the consoles that support the game, and the cover star.
Former Michigan quarterback Denard Robinson was the cover star in the last EA Sports NCAA Football video game released in 2013. Prior to Robinson, players such as Robert Griffin III, Barry Sanders, Mark Ingram, and Tim Tebow were all prominent college football players whose faces were on the cover of college football's flagship video game.
Which current player(s) in college football should grace the cover?
1, Carson Beck, QB, Georgia
Georgia football quarterback Carson Beck was one of the more impressive quarterbacks in 2023. In his first season as a starter, Beck tossed for 3,941 yards (led SEC), 24 touchdowns while having completed 72.4 percent of his passes. Beck led the Bulldogs to an undefeated regular season, but fell to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC championship game.
As the 2024 season looms, Beck is one of the premier passers in college football and him being on the cover of EA's newest college football game makes sense.