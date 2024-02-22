Who should be on the cover of EA Sports College Football 25 video game?
2. Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
Texas football gunslinger Quinn Ewers announced recently that he will forgo the 2024 NFL Draft and return to Austin, Texas for the 2024 season. In 2023, Ewers led Texas to a Big-12 title victory (first since 2009) and a berth in the College Football Playoff.
Ewers tossed for 3,479 yards, 22 touchdowns with an average of 8.8 yards per pass, respectively.
The former Ohio State Buckeye missed two games due to injury in the regular season, but still managed to garner solid stats. Texas is one of the premier programs in college football and with the Longhorns joining the SEC in 2024, Ewers on the cover of the video game would be completely understandable.