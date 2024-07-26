Why depth is more important than ever in college football and for the 12-team CFPs
By Sam Fariss
Roster sizes are being cut as the season expands and the math isn’t adding up. Heading into the 2024 season, players are preparing for and fighting for a spot in the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff.
As the postseason expands so does the length of the season, a team’s depth chart is more vital than ever, but why?
To begin with, more games in a single season means more appearances for players on the field. More appearances during in-game situations lead to an increased possibility of injuries. Increased injuries lead to the need for more players for a coach to tap into.
How can you test out this said depth though?
Sure, the top teams have recruited blue chip players from multiple high school graduating classes in a row.
However, are they actually any good at the collegiate level?
Almost every Power Four team in the nation soft launches their season each year.
For example, the Georgia Bulldogs will play Tennessee Tech, Texas will play Colorado State and UTSA, and Ohio State will play against the Akron Zips, Western Michigan Broncos and the Marshall Thundering Herd before any of their conference schedules start in 2024.
These games are, or should be, perfect opportunities for head coaches to test their depth.
Playing against such underdogs, the top-tier teams should build a substantial lead over their opponents before the halftime whistle blows.
Coaches like Kirby Smart, Steve Sarkisian, and Ryan Day can then rotate their backups, third strings, and even fourth-string players into the lineup.
Yes, this will lead to missed tackles, turnovers, disappointing plays, and frustrated fans.
However, coaches must test their depth before it gets later into the season.
If Carson Beck gets hurt, Smart can’t see how good his backup quarterback is for the first time against Texas and Sarkisian.
As teams earn their wins and fly toward the end of the season, coaches and players are going to want to know where their strongest depth is, especially if they’re eyeing the CFPs and an even longer season than expected.