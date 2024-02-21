Why the Texas QB room is better than Ohio State's and the best in college football
With Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning, the Texas Longhorns have the best quarterback room in college football according to 247 Sports, which ranks Texas football ahead of Ohio State.
You don't have to look much farther than the quarterback position to see why Texas football fans are looking forward to the 2024 college football season.
After winning the Big 12 championship last season beating SEC champion Alabama, and advancing to the College Football Playoff, it's not an hyperbole to say that Texas football is back.
The Horns haven't won a national title yet, but Texas is heading into the SEC with a ton of momentum and according to 247 Sports, the Longhorns also have the best quarterback room in college football.
Why 247 Sports got the QB room rankings right
Ohio State football fans are going to argue with that ranking, but 247 Sports got it right. Nobody in their right mind would take Wil Howard over Quinn Ewers.
Bottom line, I don't think Will Howard is an elite quarterback, otherwise he wouldn't have been forced out at Kansas State to make room for Avery Johnson.
Johnson is who Kansas State wanted at quarterback, not Will Howard. So if Howard winds up being the starter, which is expected, it won't be that much of an upgrade over Kyle McCord. The only difference is that Howard can run which could be a greater emphasis under Chip Kelly.
Ohio State does have some talented freshman quarterbacks such as Air Noland and Julian Sayin, the No. 1 QB in the 2024 class, but Devin Brown looked average in the Cotton Bowl and he'll never start another game for Ohio State. Neither will Lincoln Kienholz.
I think one or both of those players will be in the transfer portal by the end of the spring. Howard is the present, while Sayin or Noland is the future, although one of them will eventually transfer too, which is why Ohio State football's QB room isn't as deep as it is cracked up to be.
Texas, on the other hand, has a first-round pick in Quinn Ewers plus Arch Manning, who might be as good as any QB in the country. Ewers has held him at bay, but if there are struggles or an injury, Texas football has more elite talent than anyone, including Ohio State.
Oregon, Ole Miss, Georgia, and Alabama were the other college football QB rooms ranked in the top six by 247 Sports, although if anyone was going to challenge Texas or Ohio State for the top spot, it might be Oregon or Georgia.