Wisconsin has answered its QB question only because Tyler Van Dyke is out for the year
By Sam Fariss
After his mid-game exit against Alabama, Wisconsin quarterback Tyler Van Dyke's future with the Badgers and place on the team was a little less clear than before, despite completing all of his pass attempts and earning a 93.0 QBR.
Van Dyke left the matchup after the seventh play of the game after apparently injury his knee on a third-and-seven scramble up the sideline.
An MRI from Sunday morning confirmed those fears, Van Dyke did suffer a significant injury to his knee and will, more likely than not, be sidelined for the remainder of the season.
Van Dyke had completed 5-of-5 pass attempts for 16 yards and rushed for 9 yards before leaving the game against the Crimson Tide. He was replaced by backup, now starting, quarterback Braedyn Locke.
Locke struggled to get the Badger offense rolling. He completed a disappointing 13-of-26 pass attempts for just 125 yards and 1 touchdown, averaging 4.8 yards per completion. Locke also ran for an abysmal -15 yards on two rush attempts.
The Wisconsin squad had a difficult time containing the Crimson Tide while Alabama seemed to easily bypass the Badgers, even subbing in backup quarterback Ty Simpson to rest starter Jalen Milroe.
Throughout the preseason and the first few weeks of the 2024 campaign, the Badgers reportedly had a looming question of who actually should be the starting quarterback for the squad, despite Van Dyke leading them to a 2-0 start.
Well, now that Van Dyke is out for the rest of the year, the answer to that question is suddenly shockingly clear, even if Locke wasn't the answer everyone hoped for.