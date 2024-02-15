Would be 2-minute warning be good for college football?
There is talk of adding a 2-minute warning to college football, which could have a big impact on the clock.
One of the biggest differences in the rules between the NFL and college football is the two-minute warning.
If you aren't familiar with the NFL game, the clock is stopped at the two-minute mark of the first half and at the end of the game. In terms of strategy, it serves as an extra timeout for teams, which would dramatically alter the strategy if implemented which is under consideration according to The Athletic.
College underwent some clock changes prior to the 2023 season such as the clock not stopping after first downs while the chains get set. There were some other minor changes but college football games were shortended by 4.5 plays per game.
Adding a two-minute warning would likely add more plays to the game. But it would also add two periods for commercial breaks, which could reduce some of the back-to-back TV timeouts that we see such as the the commercials after a touchdown, and then after a kickoff.
The biggest difference is that it might allow for more scoring at the end of the half, as well as at the end of the game. If a team is trying to run out the clock to earn a victory, it will be more difficult if there is a two-minute warning added.
Thinking back to the last two College Football Playoff semifinals, it could have definitely had an impact in the past two years in the Georgia-Ohio State, Michigan-TCU, and Michigan-Alabama games.
It also would have given Texas a lot more time to operate on the final drive against Washington. So it can add some exciting elements, plus potentially giving teams more time to score before the end of the half.
The two-minute warning would be a dramatic change in clock strategy for college football and while there could be positives and negatives, it might be fun to give teams more time for comebacks.