WR Hykeem Williams out for Florida State's season opener versus Georgia Tech
By Sam Fariss
Just hours before the Florida State Seminoles and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets take the field in Dublin, sophomore wide receiver Hykeem Williams was officially ruled out.
Mike Norvell repeatedly waits as long as possible to see if his players will be availble for game days but this announcement was about as last-second as possible.
Fans, of FSU or other programs, immediately started complaining about how Norvell and college football handles injuries.
Many were calling for college teams to have an injury report similar to the NFL, where you at least know if a player is going to be a game-time decision or not.
Williams had been hurt throughout the offseason but took part in the Seminoles spring game and had been participating in some practices for Florida State.
The good news for Norvell and the Seminoles is that they don't lack depth at the wideout position.
At the end of the day, Williams is just a sophomore and has plenty of time to get healthy, both in this season and in his collegiate career.
FSU also has an elite quarterback to replace the loss of Jordan Travis.
DJ Uiagalelei, a transfer from Oregon State, is expected to shine brightly for Florida State's offense.
Uiagalelei will have elite targets like Malik Benson, Jalen Brown, and Ja'Khi Douglas down field for him against the Yellow Jackets.
Sources told 247Sports that while the injury isn't expected to be a long-term issue, it could keep Williams sidelined for the team's Week 1 matchup against Boston College.