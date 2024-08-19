WVU defensive back Garnett Hollis Jr. blasts Penn State for lack of respect
By Sam Fariss
The Penn State Nittany Lions kickoff their season in Week 1 with an underrated, challenging opponent: the WVU Mountaineers.
While West Virginia isn't currently ranked in the AP Top 25, the Mountaineers are poised to shake up the rankings in just one game.
Transfer defensive back Garnett Hollis Jr., who came to WVU from Northwestern, spoke about the matchup between his new team and the Nittany Lions on Monday.
"They don’t show too much respect for their opponents unless it’s Michigan or Ohio State," Hollis said of Penn State.
Hollis played against the Nittany Lions twice while at Northwestern so his Big Ten experiences to backed his statements.
As a junior in 2022, Hollis recorded two solo tackles and two forced fumbles against the Nittany Lions. Last season, in his final year at Northwestern, he earned five total tackles.
"Going out there and outplaying them," Hollis said. "That's the main key."
Hollis spoke about how he believe his team can stand strong against Penn State and possibly cause an upset in the first full week of the season.
"Don't give them the game," Hollis added. "That's what they want. That's what they think every team is gonna do: give them the game."
The defensive back kept going on about how tough WVU is and that they may surprise Penn State by (metaphorically) punching them in the mouth.
"We've got the quarterback to do it. We've got the offense to put up points against those guys. We've got the defense to shut them down," Hollis said.
Top wrap it up, Hollis kept it simple:
"I'm ready. I'm ready to go against them, that's for sure."