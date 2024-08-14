Three FBS teams that are currently unranked but will finish the season in the top 10
By Sam Fariss
Every year, teams go underrated before the season starts and they always march their into the top 25 rankings, sometimes even the top 10.
In fact, over the past three decades, at least one team has broken its way into the AP top 10 after starting the season unranked – sans 2011 and 2020.
So, with the 2024 preseason AP Top 25 poll officially out, who are those underrated, dark-horse teams that could surprise us all?
Here are three (currently unranked) times that have a clear path to the top 10 by the end of the year:
Yes, the Mountaineers have a difficult schedule ahead of them. Yes, there are teams with a better argument for strength of schedule.
However, I would argue that West Virginia has the most probable chance of any Power 4 program to pull of an undefeated run in conference play alongside an upset win over the Penn State Nittany Lions.
If WVU can take down Penn State in Week 1 and win-out over the remainder of the season, the Mountaineer would easily be in the Big 12 Championship game.
Win or loss in the conference championship, the team would have a really strong argument for an at-large bid into the College Football Playoffs and a top 10 ranking.
Ever since their ascension to the No. 2 spot in college football in 2010, the Boise State Broncos have been on a rocky road.
Last season, Boise State's top finish in the Mountain West could have easily qualified them for a 12-team CFP, had the expansion happened a year earlier.
This season, the Broncos' biggest hurdle will be the Oregon Ducks in Eugene on Sept. 7.
Beyond the probably loss to the Ducks, Boise State could and should win out the remainder of its season for yet another No. 1 finish in the MW and a berth to the CFPs.
They climbed into the AP Top 25 last year so why wouldn't they be able to do it again this season?
The Liberty Flames are not just coming off of a bowl appearance against the Oregon Ducks, they are also coming off of a perfect regular season record and a 1st-place finish in Conference-USA.
Quarterback Kaidon Salter is just one of 14 starters who are retuning for the Flames.
With almost all of the returners back on the field for Liberty, the team should easily be able to march through its regular season undefeated once again.
The one hiccup that may stand in the Flames' way is their game agains the UTEP Miners on Sept. 14.