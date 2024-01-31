WVU Football: 2023 Season in Review (game-by-game recap)
West Virginia finished off their 2023 campaign with a 30-10 victory over UNC in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. In doing so, they collected their ninth win on the season, the program’s most wins since winning 10 games in 2016. West Virginia won 4 of their last 5 games to finish with an overall record of 9-4.
Coming into the season West Virginia was expected to find their identity in their ability to run the football. That preseason prediction held true as they led all power 5 teams in the rushing department and had 3 players rush for over 700 yards in Jahiem White, CJ Donaldson Jr., and Garrett Greene.
Before the season began there were some question marks regarding the WVU secondary. No one expected a consensus All-American to be found on the West Virginia defense, but Minnesota transfer Beanie Bishop Jr.’s on-field performance led to his being named an All-American.
WVU finished 6-3 in Big 12 conference play. They finished tied for 4th in the conference, a great accomplishment for a team that was slated to finish 14th out of 14 teams in the preseason polls. The Mountaineers used that preseason ranking as motivation to prove the naysayers wrong. Led by quarterback Garrett Greene, there is great optimism in Morgantown as fans await the 2024 season.
Before we jump ahead to focusing on 2024, let’s break down every game from the 2023 WVU Football season. Yes, all of the highs, the lows, the Hail Marys, and the nail-biters. The 2023 season is in the books, let’s relive the season that was.