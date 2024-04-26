Xavier Worthy: Grading the Kansas City Chiefs No. 28 overall pick
The Chiefs absolutely nailed the 2024 NFL draft by trading up for Xavier Worthy from Texas who is going to be fun to watch with Patrick Mahomes.
There were some great picks in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, but one of my favorites was Xavier Worthy going to the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 28 overall.
The Chiefs, the two-time defending Super Bowl champions, moved up to land the Texas wide receiver and it's genus move. Like most of the teams that didn't need a quarterback, the Chiefs took advantage of a board that saw six quarterbacks get selected in the first 12 picks.
Worthy didn't fall farther than expected, but still, it was a stroke of genius by the Chiefs. My comparison for Worthy might just be Tyreek Hill. He's a burner. He was a big play waiting to happen at Texas and after trading Hill to the Dolphins, Worthy can fill that void.
Worthy is 6-foot-1, 160 pounds and runs the 100-meter dash in sub 10.5. His time might be lower than that now but he's dynamic. It's going to be fun for fans to watch Patrick Mahomes throw the ball to Worthy but for the rest of the NFL it's going to be a nightmare.
Marquise Brown was a solid addition in free agency, But he's only averaged 11.6 yards per reception the past two seasons, although the Cardinals have dealt with a bunch of injuries at quarterback. The tandem of Brown and Worthy is flat-out scary. It will allow Mahomes to take the top off of the defense.
Worthy is a threat to score every time he touches the football and with Mahomes, his true potential could be unlocked. I have to give this an A.