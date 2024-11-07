Predicting Notre Dame vs. Florida State: Do the 'Noles stand a chance?
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will take on Florida State Seminoles this Saturday in a pivotal matchup for the Irish's playoff hopes. The Fighting Irish have been playing well this season, and this will be their 12th matchup in program history.
Florida State leads the series 6-5. The last matchup between Notre Dame and Florida State happened in Sep 2021, when Notre Dame won 41-38. Notre Dame has won three in a row dating back to 2018.
Notre Dame is the favorite by 25 points. The Fighting Irish are coming off their bye week. Their last game was against Navy, which they dominated and handed Navy its first loss of the season, 51-14. Notre Dame made a statement.
Notre Dame is No. 10 in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Fighting Irish would've been ranked much higher if it weren’t for their loss against Northern Illinois in Week 2.
Florida State Seminoles' offense is among the worst in college football. The team is 1-8.
The Seminoles’ only victory came against Cal, which was a surprise since Cal is a good team. Cal almost beat the Miami Hurricanes this season.
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell is in his fifth season with the team. He might not get fired since too much money is on the table. However, there’s a high chance the assistant coaches will leave.
For the Seminoles to have a shot in this game, their defense must step up. Although the Seminoles had an elite defense last season, they lost many players to the draft.
A player the Seminoles are hoping to come through for them is defensive end Darrell Jackson Jr. Before coming to Florida State, Jackson played in 25 games with 13 starts and recorded 49 tackles. He started all 12 games his sophomore year at Miami.
It will be Notre Dame’s offense against Florida State's defense. The Fighting Irish must send a message at the start of the game.
The weather is expected to be cold and rainy. Let’s see if the weather will affect either team, especially Florida State.
Prediction: Notre Dame 33-14
The game will be at 7:30 at Notre Dame Stadium.