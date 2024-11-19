Predicting the complete College Football Playoff rankings heading into Week 13
As we approach the climax of the college football season, the playoff picture is becoming both clearer and more chaotic. Week 12 delivered its share of surprises, upsets, and statement victories.
Here's a projection of how the College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings might look heading into Week 13.
No. 1-5
1. Oregon Ducks (11-0)
The Ducks narrowly escaped an upset against Wisconsin, eking out a 16-13 victory. While the offense sputtered, the defense did their job. With the Big Ten Championship on the horizon, Oregon remains in the driver's seat for a playoff berth and is just one win away from finishing the regular season undefeated.
2. Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1)
The Buckeyes dispatched Northwestern 31-7, with quarterback Will Howard delivering a career-best performance. However, consistency issues linger. A pivotal matchup against undefeated Indiana looms, which could determine their playoff fate.
3. Texas Longhorns (9-1)
Texas secured a 20-10 win over Arkansas. Their offense was inconsistent and there are questions about Quinn Ewers and his ability to win at the top level, but that doesn't change the fact that Texas is in the driver's seat. As the top contender from the SEC, the Longhorns control their destiny.
4. Penn State Nittany Lions (9-1)
Penn State dominated a bad Purdue team, 49-10. Despite the loss to Ohio State, the Nittany Lions are poised for a strong finish, with an eye on a potential playoff spot.
5. Indiana Hoosiers (10-0)
The Hoosiers enjoyed a bye week, setting the stage for a monumental clash with Ohio State. An upset victory could catapult them into the top four and solidify their Cinderella season.
No. 6-10
6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-1)
The Irish cruised past Virginia with a 35-14 win, bolstered by a defense that forced multiple turnovers. Their sole loss to Northern Illinois is a blemish, but a strong finish will put them in the playoff.
7. Alabama Crimson Tide (8-2)
Alabama routed Mercer 52-7, as expected. Despite two losses, the Crimson Tide remain in the playoff conversation, especially with the SEC Championship within reach.
8. Georgia Bulldogs (8-2)
Georgia rebounded with a 31-17 victory over Tennessee, showcasing a revitalized offense and a stingy defense. The Bulldogs are back in the mix and they just need to win out to secure an at-large bid.
9. Tennessee Volunteers (8-2)
The Volunteers' loss to Georgia drops them in the rankings, but their explosive offense keeps them in the conversation. Winning their remaining games is crucial to stay in contention.
10. Miami Hurricanes (9-1)
After a bye week, Miami will remain in the top-10. Their high-powered offense, led by quarterback Cam Ward, will be tested in upcoming matchups, and they'll need to impress to move up.
No. 11-15
11. Ole Miss Rebels (8-2)
The Rebels were idle this week but have a challenging road ahead. Their dynamic offense makes them a threat, but defensive lapses have been a concern. Jaxson Dart can be a problem for anyone and, honestly, Ole Miss could be one of the most dangerous playoff teams in the country.
12. BYU Cougars (9-1)
BYU suffered its first loss of the season to Kansas, a 17-13 upset that exposed some vulnerabilities. They'll need to regroup quickly with a tough game against Arizona State on the horizon.
13. Texas A&M Aggies (8-2)
The Aggies were on a bye but we dropped them a spot due to Ole Miss's recent victory over Georgia. With games against New Mexico State, Auburn, and Texas remaining, they have a path to the SEC Championship and a potential playoff spot.
14. SMU Mustangs (9-1)
SMU continues to impress with a potent offense and a resilient defense. Their lone loss seems like a distant memory, and they remain in control of their own destiny to win the ACC Championship and secure a bid in the playoff.
15. Boise State Broncos (9-1)
Boise State is in control to gain that Group of 5 bid and, honestly, the Broncos are only a crazy Big 12 or ACC loss away from earning one of those four first-round byes.
No. 16-20
16. Colorado Buffaloes (8-2)
Under Coach Deion Sanders, Colorado has been a revelation. With Travis Hunter leading the charge, the Buffaloes are in the Big 12 title hunt and could shake up the playoff picture. Colorado is hot and they're just a couple of wins away from securing a conference championship bid.
17. South Carolina Gamecocks (7-3)
The Gamecocks have been on a roll, climbing the rankings with each passing week. South Carolina has quickly become one of the hottest teams in the country, and the Gamecocks will jump their in-state rival after securing a ranked win against Missouri last weekend.
18. Clemson Tigers (8-2)
Clemson narrowly escaped an upset against Pitt, and the Tigers are on the outside-looking-in for getting to the ACC Championship. While talented, the Tigers need to finish strong and hope for some help to get to the College Football Playoff.
18. Army Black Knights (9-0)
Army has quietly put together an undefeated season and secured a spot in the AAC Championship Game. The upcoming game against Notre Dame this weekend could be their chance to make a national statement.
20. Arizona State Sun Devils (8-2)
The Sun Devils have been flying under the radar but have a chance to make noise with a game against BYU. After beating Kansas State 24-14, a win could propel them up the rankings and into the playoff conversation.
No. 21-25
21. Tulane Green Wave (9-2)
The Tulane Green Wave improved to 9-2 on the season and secured a bid in the AAC Championship game. They'll move up to No. 21 in the latest edition of the rankings.
22. Kansas State Wildcats (7-3)
Kansas State fell out of the AP Top-25 after a loss to Arizona State, but something tells us the Wildcats will still be ranked in the CFP Rankings.
23. UNLV Rebels (8-2)
At 8-2, UNLV will now move into the College Football Playoff Rankings. The Rebels have games remaining against San Jose State and Nevada.
24. Illinois Fighting Illini (7-3)
As far as remaining three-loss teams to consider are concerned, Illinois is likely the most deserving in the eyes of the committee.
25. Washington State Cougars (8-2)
Washington State was bolstered all the way at No. 18 in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings. The Cougars won't drop out altogether with two losses, but they'll have the last spot.
Read More