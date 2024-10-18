Predicting the Miami vs. Louisville matchup
The No. 6 Miami Hurricanes will be on the road to take on Louisville Cardinals on Saturday at 12 p.m. EST. Miami is looking to improve to 7-0.
Miami and Louisville have faced each other 16 times. The Hurricanes lead the series with an 11-4-1 record.
The Cardinals have won four of the last six meetings. The previous matchup between both programs occurred in Hard Rock Stadium last season, and the Cardinals won by 38-31.
However, the Cardinals will face an entirely different Hurricanes team this weekend.
We all know how dangerous and firepowerful this Hurricanes team is from an offense standpoint. The Hurricanes have scored over 38 points in each game and rank first in FBS in scoring offense and average passing yardage.
As good as the Hurricanes' defense is, there are some concerns due to their performance in the last two games.
The defense gave up 34 points to Virginia Tech and 38 to Cal. Miami's defense needs to clean up and tighten up.
The upside is that the Hurricanes are coming off the bye week. Coach Mario Cristobal and defensive coordinator Lance Guidry have gone to the drawing board and most likely checked the videotape and talked to the team about areas they need to improve. Hurricanes will need to bring pressure.
Louisville has shown this season that it can be an explosive offensive team. Can it keep this up against the Hurricanes?
It’s the most challenging assignment they will face this season thus far. To be explosive against the Hurricanes, the Cardinals must make intelligent plays and avoid turnovers.
Louisville is a play-action team. This strategy might or might not work against the Hurricane's defense.
The Cardinals are not an elite team for getting in the red zone. It’s one of their weaknesses. At some point this season, the Cardinals are due to have a big breakout game in the red zone.
Prediction: Miami wins 34-24