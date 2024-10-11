Predictions for Stanford vs. Notre Dame: An ACC newcomer vs. an independent
No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1) return from the bye week to take on the Stanford Cardinals. It’s the biggest game on Peacock of the season so far. Notre Dame leads the all-time series 22-14.
In their last meeting, Notre Dame won on the road 56-23. Despite dominating the game, coach Marcus Freeman was visibly frustrated because the team finally showed what they could be, but it was too late in the season.
Stanford is 2-3 this season. Troy Taylor is in his second season as the Cardinals' head coach. Taylor has done a good job rebuilding the program, but the team still has a lot to improve. Taylor is a respected offensive play-caller.
Cal Poly and Syracuse were the two teams they beat this season. The road win against the Orange was impressive. Emmet Kenney hit a 39-yard field goal as time expired.
Notre Dame’s defense needs to dominate against the Cardinals. It’s not going to be easy, but the Fighting Irish should never lose poise. The Irish have allowed only 12.6 points per game, ninth in the FBS.
Dominate the line of scrimmage and stay disciplined. The secondary must perform. Relentless and physical play is vital to Notre Dame’s success.
Why? Here are some numbers to take into consideration:
Stanford's offense ranks 145th in passing yards per game and 123rd in yards per attempt.
The Cardinals’ offensive line has been inconsistent this season. The Cardinals allowed 16 sacks for 97 yards in five games, giving up too many plays. It’s not going to get the job done against Notre Dame.
Notre Dame’s best offensive game of this season was against Purdue. The Fighting Irish have to be aggressive on offense consistently.
Stanford likes to use blitz against their opponents. Notre Dame needs to be aware of this game plan by the Cardinals.
Notre Dame’s passing game must continue to improve. Riley Leonard must be consistent and get out of the pocket quickly because the Cardinals will try to apply pressure.
Prediction: Notre Dame wins 33-14