Previewing a 5-star heavy official visit recruiting weekend for the Oregon Ducks

During Dan Lanning's tenure at Oregon, the Ducks have become a recruiting powerhouse constantly signing Top-10 recruiting classes. Part of that is due to NIL as Nike and Phil Knight have been a massive asset while Lanning's on field success has certainly helped. As things currently stand, Oregon holds the 9th ranked recruiting class but, the class truly has a chance to fly up the rankings.

As official visit season continues this weekend, the Oregon Ducks will host one of the most impressive official visit weekends headlined by 4 5-star recruits. As Dan Lanning looks to sign another elite recruiting class, the Ducks chances could greatly improve with a great showing this weekend.

The highest profile recruit that will make his way to Eugene, Oregon, is 5-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson. The linebacker is one of the most sought after recruits in the Country with Georgia, Clemson, Ohio State, and several other players making their push. As one of the Nation's top defensive minds, Lanning will have a great chance at making a strong impression on the Nation's 8th ranked player.

Looking to continue stacking elite defensive backs, the Oregon Ducks will host the Nation's top ranked cornerback Brandon Arrington. As Arrington comes off of an official visit to Washington, the Ducks will look to make a strong impression as several other schools are seemingly at the top in this recruitment.

Just over a Week after decommitting from Oregon, 5-star edge rusher Richard Wesley returns to Eugene. Wesley has now become famous online as he's the recruit who jumped into the pool with Dan Lanning in a bizarre video. Regardless of the fact that he just decommitted, Oregon will be heavily involved in Wesley's recruitment and getting one of the Nation's best edge rushers back into the fold would be massive for Lanning's recruiting class.

The latest addition to Oregon's official visit schedule is elite safety recruit Jett Washington as he moved his Oregon visit to this weekend following his official visit to Alabama. As the Ducks look to battle the Crimson Tide and others, getting him on campus alongside three 5-stars on the defensive side of the football gives the Ducks a great platform to pitch from.

Calvin Russell and Joey O'Brien are two recruits just outside the 5-star range as Top 40 recruits and both could easily finish this cycle in the Top 32. Calvin Russell is an elite wide receiver with a loaded recruitment as each of the In-State programs is pushing for him as is LSU. Joey O'Brien has been dominant in the 7 on 7 camps and just set a commitment date which means Oregon will have a chance to play heavily into that decision.

