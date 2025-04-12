In a struggling first year for the Oklahoma Sooners in the SEC, the few bright spots for the team were the noticeable strides the Oklahoma Sooners made last season.

Danny Stustman will be sorely missed next season, but the Oklahoma defense should still be excellent. Here is a breakdown of the defensive depth chart.

Defensive Ends (DE)

1. R Mason Thomas | 2. Danny Okoye | 3. Taylor Wein | 4. CJ Nickson

If R Mason Thomas had entered the transfer portal last offseason, he would have been one of the top defensive players available. Instead, he stayed in Norman, giving the Sooners a dynamic pass-rushing presence off the edge. His speed and technique make him a nightmare for opposing tackles.

Behind him, Danny Okoye is a name to watch. He has the physical tools to break out in 2025 and could be an impact player as the season progresses. Taylor Wein should see the field this year as well, while CJ Nickson is more of a long-term developmental prospect.

Defensive Tackles (DT)

1. Gracen Halton | 2. David Stone | 3. Trent Wilson

The Sooners’ defensive tackle rotation features a strong mix of experience and upside. Gracen Halton is an elite interior pass rusher and will play a crucial role in disrupting opposing offenses.

David Stone, one of the most talented defensive linemen on the roster, enters his second year with a stronger foundation and should see a big increase in snaps. Trent Wilson is another name to watch—he may be more ready to contribute than many expect and has a similar playstyle to Halton.

Nose Tackles (NT)

1. Jayden Jackson | 2. Damonic Williams | 3. Markus Strong

Oklahoma has an impressive 1-2 punch at nose tackle. Jayden Jackson was a standout freshman last year and is expected to take another step forward. Damonic Williams was one of the top defensive line transfers in last year’s cycle and was another key player the Sooners retained this offseason. This duo will be a force in the trenches.

Markus Strong provides valuable depth and could carve out a rotational role as well.

Defensive Ends (DE)

1. Marvin Jones Jr. | 2. Adepoju Adebawore | 3. Nigel Smith | 4. Wyatt Gilmore

This position group is loaded with talent. Marvin Jones Jr. was originally an Oklahoma lean in high school before making stops at Georgia and Florida State. Now, he’s back in Norman and ready to make an impact. The former five-star has the length, athleticism, and experience to be a game-changer.

Another key storyline will be the development of Adepoju “PJ” Adebawore. The former five-star has all the tools to be a dominant pass rusher, but defensive line coach Miguel Chavis needs to help him take that next step. If he does, Oklahoma will have a deadly edge rotation.

Nigel Smith will see playing time in 2025, and Wyatt Gilmore adds depth at the position.

Middle Linebacker (MIKE)

1. Kobie McKenzie | 2. Taylor Heim | 3. James Nesta

The Sooners will rely on Kobie McKenzie to take charge at middle linebacker this year. He brings toughness and physicality to the position and should be one of the leaders of the defense.

Behind him, Taylor Heim is an intriguing prospect. He has great length and versatility, but the big question is whether he has the instincts to challenge McKenzie for snaps. James Nesta, another young linebacker, is in the mix as well.

Final Thoughts

This Oklahoma defense has the potential to be one of the best the program has seen in years. The defensive line is deep and talented, with playmakers at defensive end and a strong nose tackle duo in Jackson and Williams. If the linebackers and edge rushers can take a step forward, this defense could be the foundation of Oklahoma’s success in the SEC.

With elite pass rushers, strong interior defenders, and young talent developing behind them, Oklahoma’s 2025 defense might be on the same level or even take a slight step forward