Ranking Athletic Director Danny White's five best coaching hires
Danny White is most known for the position he currently holds; athletic director for the University of Tennessee Volunteers. While White has had a vast amount of success during his time in Knoxville, he has been knocking hires in all sports out of the park since his first gig as head athletic director at the University of Buffalo in 2012.
Here are the top five coaching hires in the career of athletic director, Danny White
5. Lance Leipold (2015, Buffalo Bulls Football)
Although White was only in-seat for one season while Leipold was at the helm, the success Leipold had throughout his tenure with the Bulls should largely be to White’s credit. During his six seasons in Buffalo, Leipold rebuilt the program to going 24-10 in his last three seasons, including a 10-win campaign in 2018.
This success propelled Leipold to the job with the Big 12’s Kansas Jayhawks where he remains today.
4. Johnny Dawkins (UCF Knights Men’s Basketball)
Dawkins is probably the least known on the list, but is definitely worthy of mention. Hired by White in 2016, Dawkins has led the Knights to two 24-win seasons during his run with the Knights which is nine seasons and counting. Both of those 24-win campaigns were when White was in-seat at athletic director, with one ending in a second round NCAA Tournament appearance.
3. Josh Heupel (UCF and Tennessee Football)
Few beyond those in rocky top and Orlando may know that Heupel was actually hired into the head coaching role twice by White. The first was after the exit of then Knights head coach Scott Frost in 2018. Heupel would go 28-8 in three seasons at the helm for the Knights, boasting a combined record of 22-4 in his first two years.
White identified Heupel as the man for the job in Knoxville and hired him shortly after he took the athletic director position with the Vols. Since arriving in Knoxville, Heupel and White have combined to rejuvenate a football culture of winning that last saw peaks like this under former head coach Phillip Fulmer through the early 2000’s.
Heupel is in his fourth season with the Vols and his record currently sits at an impressive 36-14.
2. Scott Frost (2017, UCF Knights Football)
White hired the man in Frost that led UCF to its first undefeated season in program history in 2017, capping it off with a Peach Bowl victory against the Auburn Tigers of the SEC. The Knights would go 13-0 in 2017 and 12-1 in 2018 under Frost.
While Frost departed for his alma mater, Nebraska Cornhuskers and his subpar tenure there led to his firing, his time with the Knights when hired by White is a level of success that not many have achieved at the FBS level.
1. Nate Oats (2015, Buffalo Bulls Basketball)
Oats took a MAC school to new heights during his time in Buffalo, compiling a 59-13 record in his final two years with the school. Much like Leipold, although the largest success happened for Oats after White’s exit, White should still be largely credited again with the hire, and apparent eye for talent.
This talent for Oats continued all the way to Tuscaloosa, Alabama on the basketball court with Oats leading the Crimson Tide to their first ever final four appearance in 2023. Although Oat’s success with the Tide is not at all tied to White, is it worth mentioning in proof that White has an eye for identifying coaches that he sees could be successful long-term. And Oats is proof of this.
Although Tennessee Volunteers women’s basketball coach Kellie Harper is not on the list, it is simply because her track record as coach under White as athletic director just began about a month ago. While energy is about as high and positive for Lady Vol’s basketball since legendary coach Pat Summit’s departure from the program in 2012, it is still early. Considering the success of other coaches in Knoxville and before it under White, chances are Harper will succeed, but in regards to the list, fair is fair to leave her off at this time.
With all of these successful hires on White’s watch, keep your eyes peeled on whoever the next one is. Their chances of succeeding like all of the above will be extremely high.