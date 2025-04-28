Ranking every FCS player selected in the 2025 NFL Draft

Every year, a few small-school stars make their way from the FCS to the big stage in the NFL, and the 2025 NFL Draft was no different.

Eight FCS players heard their names called this time around, plus one standout from an HBCU program. Some of these guys have a real shot at making an immediate impact, while others are intriguing long-term projects.

Let’s take a look at all of the FCS player drafted in 2025, from most promising to biggest question mark.

Every FCS player taken in the 2025 NFL Draft

1. Grey Zabel (North Dakota State, OL - 1st Round, Seahawks)

You have to start with the first-rounder, right? Grey Zabel wasn’t just the top FCS pick this year — he went 18th overall. That’s a huge statement about his talent level. North Dakota State linemen have a strong history of adapting quickly to the pros, and Zabel has the size and talent to start early for the Seahawks.

2. David Walker (Central Arkansas, Edge - 4th Round, Buccaneers)

Walker dominated the FCS last season, winning the Buck Buchanan Award as the top defensive player. When you’re getting that kind of production and you pair it with good athletic testing, you’re going to get noticed. The Buccaneers could use another pass-rushing weapon, and Walker feels like someone who could work into the rotation faster than people expect.

3. Charles Grant (William & Mary, OL - 3rd Round, Raiders)

A third-round selection is no joke, and the Raiders clearly see Charles Grant as a starter down the line. He’s solid in pass protection, and his run-blocking has a bit of nastiness that Raiders fans are going to love.

4. Tommy Mellott (Montana State, QB/WR - 6th Round, Raiders)

Mellott is one of the most interesting players taken this year. He played quarterback in college — and won the Walter Payton Award, by the way — but he’s being drafted as a wide receiver. After running a 4.3 at his pro day, it’s clear the Raiders are betting on his raw athleticism. If he can sharpen his route running, Mellott could be a sneaky weapon for them.

5. Junior Bergen (Montana, WR - 7th Round, 49ers)

The 49ers have a knack for finding late-round gems, and Bergen could be another. He’s explosive with the ball in his hands and has a knack for making people miss in the open field. San Francisco’s offense is creative enough that Bergen coudl find a role, even if it’s just on special teams to start.

6. Cam Miller (North Dakota State, QB - 6th Round, Raiders)

Yet another Raider, Miller makes it four straight North Dakota State starting quarterbacks who’ve been drafted. He’s not as flashy as Trey Lance or Carson Wentz, but he’s a steady presence who wins games. He’ll have to develop, but he'll at least get a chance.

7. Jackson Slater (Sacramento State, OL - 5th Round, Titans)

Slater is flying a little under the radar, but there’s something to be said for a guy who didn’t allow a sack or a quarterback hit in his senior season. That’s consistency you can build on. Tennessee needs help in the trenches, and while Slater may need a little polish, he could carve out a swing tackle role early on.

8. Carson Vinson (Alabama A&M, OL - 5th Round, Ravens)

Vinson is the lone HBCU player selected this year. The Ravens are a great landing spot for him — they have a track record of developing linemen. Vinson is tough and physical, but he'll need some time to adjust to the speed and strength of NFL defensive lines.

