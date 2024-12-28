Ranking the CFP teams with the best chance at pulling off the upset in Round 2

The quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff are set to take place in just a matter of days.

Eight teams still remain in the hunt to reach the semifinals and the action will kickoff with the action set to begin on December 31 with Penn State vs. Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl. New Year's Day will feature the other three matchups, including Texas vs. Arizona State in the Peach Bowl, Ohio State vs. Oregon in the Rose Bowl, and Notre Dame vs. Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.

The winners of each of these matchups will earn a spot in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff.

Here's a look at the teams most likely to pull off an upset in the second-round of the playoff.

1. Oregon Ducks (vs. Ohio State)

The Oregon Ducks might be the No. 1-ranked team in the nation, but they come into this one as slight underdogs. Ohio State opened as a 1-point favorite over the Ducks and there are a lot of people who are high on the Buckeyes after their dismantling of Tennessee in the first-round of the playoff.

However, let's not forget that Oregon has already beaten Ohio State once and the Ducks got to rest for a few extra days while Ohio State played. Dillon Gabriel is still the best quarterback on the field, and Oregon has a defense that will slow down Ohio State's attack, something Tennessee wasn't able to do.

That's why we give Oregon the best chance at an "upset" in the second-round.

2. Georgia Bulldogs (vs. Notre Dame)

It's going to take a flawless game from Notre Dame to beat Georgia, so it's a bit surprising to see that the Bulldogs have opened up as a Vegas underdog.

Of course, the reasoning is simple: Notre Dame looked very good in the first-round of the playoff and Georgia will be without its starting quarterback in Carson Beck, following an injury he suffered in the SEC Championship game.

Still, let's not forget who coaches the Georgia Bulldogs.

Kirby Smart is the best coach in the CFP and until a team puts together a four-quarter performance and beats them, Georgia still remains the team to beat. The Bulldogs might be the underdog, but we still think they've got a great chance at winning this one, even with a backup quarterback.

3. Arizona State Sun Devils (vs. Texas)

Texas opens up as 12.5-point favorite, and for good reason, the Longhorns are expected to win this one pretty handily.

That being said, Cam Skattebo can keep Arizona State in this game. If the Sun Devils can slow down Texas's rushing attack — something Clemson was unable to do — Arizona State will stay in this game. If they can't, then Texas will run roughshod over them.

4. Boise State Broncos (vs. Penn State)

Ashton Jeanty is going to have to have the night of his life to beat Penn State. The Nittany Lions are the most physical defense that Boise State will have faced this season and Penn State enters this one as an 11-point favorite.

Penn State has its flaws, but Boise State simply doesn't have the talent — at least in my opinion — to exploit them.

